119,261 Shares in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 119,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.43% of Establishment Labs as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ESTA. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Establishment Labs by 9,643.3% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 31,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after purchasing an additional 31,148 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter worth $12,898,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in Establishment Labs in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its stake in Establishment Labs by 32.3% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ESTA shares. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Establishment Labs in a research report on Monday, April 14th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $52.00 price objective on shares of Establishment Labs in a research note on Thursday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $57.40.

ESTA stock opened at $29.79 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $36.20 and a 200-day moving average of $39.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $859.32 million, a P/E ratio of -11.55 and a beta of 0.77. Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $60.12. The company has a current ratio of 3.62, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.94.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.45 million. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 46.13% and a negative return on equity of 184.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

