123,074 Shares in Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 123,074 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,012,000.

Get Sonoco Products alerts:

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,355 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares during the period. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in Sonoco Products during the third quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Albion Financial Group UT bought a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth $84,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sonoco Products by 311.8% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of Sonoco Products by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 798 shares during the last quarter. 77.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on SON. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Sonoco Products from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Sonoco Products from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sonoco Products from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Sonoco Products has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.43.

Sonoco Products Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of NYSE SON opened at $46.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $45.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $48.59. The stock has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.64. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $39.46 and a 52-week high of $61.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 0.79.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. Sonoco Products had a net margin of 2.60% and a return on equity of 20.81%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

Sonoco Products Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.53 dividend. This is a positive change from Sonoco Products’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is currently 128.48%.

Insider Activity at Sonoco Products

In other Sonoco Products news, CEO R. Howard Coker bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.10 per share, for a total transaction of $922,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,237,026.50. This trade represents a 4.33 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John R. Haley bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $46.76 per share, with a total value of $140,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $867,772.08. This trade represents a 19.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sonoco Products Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various engineered and sustainable packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging segments. The Consumer Packaging segment offers round and shaped rigid paper, steel, and plastic containers; metal and peelable membrane ends, closures, and components; thermoformed plastic trays and enclosures; and high-barrier flexible packaging products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonoco Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonoco Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.