13,635 Shares in Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH) Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Freshworks Inc. (NASDAQ:FRSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 13,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FRSH. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the 4th quarter valued at $589,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Freshworks by 33.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 337,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,875,000 after purchasing an additional 84,568 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Freshworks during the fourth quarter valued at $20,666,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freshworks in the 4th quarter valued at $2,290,000. Finally, Ceera Investments LLC increased its stake in Freshworks by 1,261.7% in the 4th quarter. Ceera Investments LLC now owns 455,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,364,000 after purchasing an additional 421,975 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Zachary Nelson sold 8,442 shares of Freshworks stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.30, for a total value of $154,488.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,187 shares in the company, valued at $442,622.10. This trade represents a 25.87 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Johanna Flower sold 1,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $26,114.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 41,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $747,252.91. This trade represents a 3.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,177 shares of company stock valued at $498,042 over the last quarter. Insiders own 19.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRSH opened at $13.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of -42.63 and a beta of 0.98. Freshworks Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $19.77. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $14.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.27.

Freshworks (NASDAQ:FRSH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.10). Freshworks had a negative net margin of 13.24% and a negative return on equity of 6.63%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Freshworks Inc. will post -0.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Freshworks from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Freshworks from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Freshworks from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird set a $18.00 target price on Freshworks in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $22.00 price target on Freshworks in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.64.

Freshworks Inc, a software development company, provides software-as-a-service products worldwide. It offers Freshworks Customer Service Suite, which provides automated, personalized self-service on various channels, including web, chat, mobile messaging, email, and social; Freshdesk, a ticketing-centric customer service solution; Freshsuccess, a customer success solution; and Freshchat that provides agents with a modern conversational experience to proactively engage customers across digital messaging channels.

