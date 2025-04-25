163,614 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 163,614 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,893,000.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AlphaQuest LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 138.7% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 931 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in Tandem Diabetes Care by 195.8% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,130 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 748 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. increased its position in Tandem Diabetes Care by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in the third quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 163.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, COO Jean-Claude Kyrillos purchased 10,538 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.12 per share, with a total value of $190,948.56. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now owns 10,538 shares in the company, valued at $190,948.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tandem Diabetes Care Stock Performance

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of TNDM opened at $17.67 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a current ratio of 2.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $20.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.16 and a beta of 1.52. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a one year low of $15.75 and a one year high of $53.69.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TNDM shares. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $22.00 target price (down from $38.00) on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $63.00 price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.88.

Read Our Latest Report on Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Free Report)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes technology solutions for people living with diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform for managing insulin delivery and display continuous glucose monitoring sensor information directly on the pump home screen; and Tandem Mobi insulin pump, an automated insulin delivery system.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.