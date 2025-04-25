1,668 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Bought by Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC

Gutierrez Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tacita Capital Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Luken Investment Analytics LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $78.22 and a 12-month high of $195.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $113.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.60 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.89, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.69% and a return on equity of 114.83%. On average, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

Insider Activity

In other NVIDIA news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $292,930.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.80, for a total value of $525,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 479,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,997,190.40. This trade represents a 0.93 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 147,147 shares of company stock valued at $17,133,207 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on NVDA. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $175.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank raised NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Mizuho lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $175.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.01.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NVIDIA

About NVIDIA

(Free Report)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.