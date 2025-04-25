199,844 Shares in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 199,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,656,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HOMB. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 63.6% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.31% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Jennifer C. Floyd sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.45, for a total value of $68,625.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,062.45. This represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 6.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HOMB. StockNews.com raised Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Monday. Finally, Hovde Group decreased their target price on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.40.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.80. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.42 and a 52 week high of $32.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.77 and a beta of 0.93.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $260.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $255.20 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 27.39%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s payout ratio is 37.14%.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

