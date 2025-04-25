219,988 Shares in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 219,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,525,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.45% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $100,000. Truist Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $208,000. SageOak Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Finally, Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $241,000.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Stock Performance

VRIG opened at $24.95 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.11. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a twelve month low of $24.79 and a twelve month high of $25.24.

Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 25th. Investors of record on Monday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.0928 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

