264,084 Shares in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 264,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,754,000.

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 680.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,830 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 1,457.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 5,291 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Stevanato Group by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295 shares during the period. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $203,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STVN. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $24.00 to $23.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Stephens upgraded shares of Stevanato Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Stevanato Group in a report on Friday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.70 ($29.20).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STVN opened at €21.86 ($24.84) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of €20.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €20.73. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 52 week low of €16.56 ($18.82) and a 52 week high of €28.77 ($32.69). The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.51, a PEG ratio of 7.18 and a beta of 0.52.

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 6th. The company reported €0.20 ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.20 ($0.23). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 9.86% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of €352.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €346.26 million. On average, analysts expect that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Stevanato Group

(Free Report)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for bio-pharma and healthcare industries in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, South America, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Biopharmaceutical and Diagnostic Solutions; and Engineering.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.