295,378 Shares in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cannae Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CNNE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 295,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,866,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. owned about 0.47% of Cannae as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cannae by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 237,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,708,000 after buying an additional 3,828 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Cannae by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 5,172 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Cannae by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 129,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 44,629 shares in the last quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cannae by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Highbridge Capital Management LLC now owns 581,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,540,000 after purchasing an additional 62,437 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cannae by 133.0% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 2,436 shares in the last quarter. 88.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CNNE. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on shares of Cannae from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Cannae from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th.

Shares of NYSE CNNE opened at $17.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.92 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 0.89. Cannae Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $15.92 and a one year high of $22.36.

Cannae announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, March 25th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Cannae’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -10.17%.

Cannae Holdings, Inc is a principal investment firm. The firm primarily invests in restaurants, technology enabled healthcare services, financial services and more. It takes both minority and majority stakes. Cannae Holdings, Inc was founded in 2014 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

