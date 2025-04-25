303,649 Shares in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN) Bought by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 303,649 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,475,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HUN. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 74.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,232 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Huntsman in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of Huntsman by 174.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,386 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 2,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HUN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Huntsman from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Mizuho lowered their price target on Huntsman from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Huntsman from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Bank of America cut shares of Huntsman from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $22.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors lowered shares of Huntsman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

Huntsman Trading Up 3.6 %

NYSE HUN opened at $13.36 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $15.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.00. Huntsman Co. has a one year low of $11.90 and a one year high of $25.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Huntsman had a negative net margin of 3.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.39%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Analysts expect that Huntsman Co. will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.49%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -90.91%.

Huntsman Company Profile

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

