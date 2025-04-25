54,603 Shares in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM) Acquired by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (NYSEARCA:GRPM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 54,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,157,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 186.5% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $220,000. Embree Financial Group acquired a new stake in Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $253,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 73.9% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF by 984.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF Trading Up 2.2 %

NYSEARCA:GRPM opened at $101.42 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.33. The stock has a market cap of $489.86 million, a P/E ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 1.14. Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF has a 1-year low of $89.15 and a 1-year high of $127.48.

About Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF

The Invesco S&P MidCap 400 GARP ETF (GRPM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 GARP index. The fund tracks an index of US mid-cap growth stocks with perceived quality and value characteristics. GRPM was launched on Dec 8, 2010 and is issued by Invesco.

