570,100 Shares in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE) Purchased by Raymond James Financial Inc.

Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust (NYSE:BOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 570,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $6,140,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Modern Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $128,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 2,607 shares during the last quarter. Illumine Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. WealthShield Partners LLC grew its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust by 56.8% in the 4th quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 16,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 5,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter worth $239,000.

BOE stock opened at $10.60 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust has a one year low of $9.16 and a one year high of $11.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.04.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0827 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.37%.

BlackRock Enhanced Global Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

