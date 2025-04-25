5G Stocks To Watch Now – April 23rd

Get alerts:

Super Micro Computer, Cisco Systems, and QUALCOMM are the three 5G stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. 5G stocks are equities of companies that are actively involved in the development, deployment, or enhancement of fifth-generation wireless technology. This category includes telecom infrastructure providers, semiconductor manufacturers, and other tech companies positioned to benefit from the increased speed, reduced latency, and greater connectivity offered by 5G networks. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any 5G stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Shares of SMCI stock traded up $2.44 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $33.02. The company had a trading volume of 35,808,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,350,706. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 3.77 and a quick ratio of 1.93. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $101.40. The firm has a market cap of $19.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.58 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $39.29 and a 200 day moving average of $36.38.

Cisco Systems (CSCO)

Cisco Systems, Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $56.10. The company had a trading volume of 12,713,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,101,174. The company has a 50-day moving average of $60.35 and a 200-day moving average of $59.16. Cisco Systems has a 12 month low of $44.50 and a 12 month high of $66.50. The stock has a market cap of $223.18 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $141.01. 3,086,322 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,851,778. QUALCOMM has a 12 month low of $120.80 and a 12 month high of $230.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The company has a market capitalization of $155.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $151.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.90.

