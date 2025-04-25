81,600 Shares in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC) Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 81,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $257,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 2.4% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,528,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,396,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $3,541,000. Ariadne Wealth Management LP increased its position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Ariadne Wealth Management LP now owns 155,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 2,664 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA DFAC opened at $31.99 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $36.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.87 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $32.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.48.

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

