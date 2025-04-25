Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT) Position Increased by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Adient plc (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 803.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Adient were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Adient during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Adient by 10,316.7% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in Adient by 6,924.2% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in Adient by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares in the last quarter. 92.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Adient from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered their price target on Adient from $20.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Adient from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adient has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.44.

NYSE:ADNT opened at $12.77 on Friday. Adient plc has a 52-week low of $10.04 and a 52-week high of $31.19. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 638.50, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.58 and its 200-day moving average is $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). Adient had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 6.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adient plc will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

