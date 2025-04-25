Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday after Evercore ISI raised their price target on the stock from $82.00 to $83.00. Evercore ISI currently has an outperform rating on the stock. 964,152 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the previous session’s volume of 995,969 shares.The stock last traded at $76.10 and had previously closed at $77.22.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays raised Agree Realty from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group raised Agree Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $79.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Agree Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $81.00 to $82.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.58.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Agree Realty Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.84, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $75.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.01.
Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.01. Agree Realty had a net margin of 30.66% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The business had revenue of $169.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $167.77 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Agree Realty Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a apr 25 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be issued a $0.256 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.1%. This is a boost from Agree Realty’s previous apr 25 dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 172.47%.
Agree Realty Company Profile
Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.
Featured Articles
