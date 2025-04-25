Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG) Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. decreased its position in Alamo Group Inc. (NYSE:ALG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 831 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Alamo Group were worth $7,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alamo Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Alamo Group by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 20,100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Alamo Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 3,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Alamo Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,116,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alamo Group by 442.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 206 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.36% of the company’s stock.

ALG stock opened at $170.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $178.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $183.38. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of 17.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 4.15, a quick ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Alamo Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $157.07 and a 12-month high of $205.62.

Alamo Group ( NYSE:ALG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.16. Alamo Group had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $385.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $396.85 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Alamo Group Inc. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 16th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 16th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.46%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALG. StockNews.com lowered Alamo Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird lowered Alamo Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $177.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Alamo Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Alamo Group from $217.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities set a $217.00 price target on shares of Alamo Group in a research report on Monday, March 3rd.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services vegetation management and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental, industrial, and agricultural uses worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vegetation Management and Industrial Equipment. Its Vegetation Management Division segment offers hydraulically-powered and tractor – and off-road chassis mounted mowers, other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses and heavy duty, tractor- and truck-mounted mowing and vegetation maintenance equipment, and replacement parts.

