Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.59 and traded as high as $6.32. Allot Communications shares last traded at $6.20, with a volume of 190,616 shares changing hands.

Get Allot Communications alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut Allot Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Allot Communications

Allot Communications Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $245.09 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.32.

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.07. Allot Communications had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 48.04%. The business had revenue of $24.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.40 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Allot Communications Ltd will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 345.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,537 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,778 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC owned about 0.09% of Allot Communications worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.50% of the company’s stock.

Allot Communications Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Allot Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allot Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.