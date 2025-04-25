AllSquare Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,371 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,668 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,371 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for approximately 1.0% of AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in NVIDIA in the third quarter valued at $4,589,905,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 14,641.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 34,676,316 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,656,682,000 after buying an additional 34,441,082 shares during the period. Amundi increased its position in NVIDIA by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 117,036,612 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $16,394,224,000 after buying an additional 13,406,054 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 546,079,492 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $66,101,133,000 after buying an additional 11,525,969 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.8% in the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 180,403,789 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $21,908,236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,526,200 shares in the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Hsbc Global Res downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $162.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Summit Insights lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.01.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $292,930.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,900,690. The trade was a 13.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 53,324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.49, for a total value of $6,158,388.76. Following the sale, the director now owns 251,044 shares in the company, valued at $28,993,071.56. The trade was a 17.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 147,147 shares of company stock worth $17,133,207 over the last three months. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $106.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $78.22 and a 1 year high of $195.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 trillion, a PE ratio of 41.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.96.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.16 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 114.83% and a net margin of 55.69%. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th were given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.36%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

