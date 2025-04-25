Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Holdings Cut by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 385,660 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 31,587 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $3,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ATEC. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Alphatec by 362.3% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 170,546 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $948,000 after purchasing an additional 133,653 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 299.3% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 64,450 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 48,308 shares during the period. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in shares of Alphatec by 235.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 434,966 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,993,000 after acquiring an additional 305,296 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Alphatec by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 139,088 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Alphatec by 973.3% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. 66.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ATEC opened at $11.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $10.39 and its 200-day moving average is $9.61. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.88 and a 12-month high of $13.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Alphatec ( NASDAQ:ATEC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.04). Alphatec had a negative return on equity of 541.39% and a negative net margin of 31.06%. The business had revenue of $176.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.74 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of Alphatec stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 867,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,969,608.73. This trade represents a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Patrick Miles sold 12,691 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total transaction of $135,032.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,857,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,324,895.92. This trade represents a 0.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,113 shares of company stock worth $3,121,225 in the last three months. 22.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on ATEC shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Monday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays boosted their price target on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphatec currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.67.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

