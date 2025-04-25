Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC) Shares Bought by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Alphatec Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATEC – Free Report) by 106.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 292,100 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,500 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in Alphatec were worth $2,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Alphatec during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphatec by 973.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,669 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 4,234 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphatec during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. AlphaQuest LLC acquired a new position in Alphatec during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphatec in the fourth quarter valued at $106,000. 66.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alphatec from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Barclays upped their price objective on Alphatec from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Alphatec in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.67.

In other news, CEO Patrick Miles sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.03, for a total transaction of $601,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,152,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,015,104.32. This represents a 0.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Scott Lish sold 27,453 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $315,434.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 867,677 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,969,608.73. The trade was a 3.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 272,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,121,225 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ATEC opened at $11.40 on Friday. Alphatec Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.88 and a 52 week high of $13.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 1.20.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical technology company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $176.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.74 million. Alphatec had a negative net margin of 31.06% and a negative return on equity of 541.39%. Research analysts anticipate that Alphatec Holdings, Inc. will post -1.08 EPS for the current year.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders in the United States and internationally. It manufactures and sells implants and instruments through third-party suppliers. The company offers Alpha InformatiX product platform, including EOS imaging system that provides full-body imaging; VEA alignment mobile application, which leverages EOS technology to more quickly quantify alignment parameters on a mobile device; SafeOp Neural InformatiX System that automates electromyographic and somatosensory evoked potential monitoring; and Valence, an intra-operative system that integrates navigation and robotics into spine procedures, as well as Sigma Prone TransPsoas (PTP) Access and PTP Patient Positioning Systems.

