AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the third quarter valued at approximately $893,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AMC Entertainment during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in AMC Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at $788,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMC Entertainment by 431.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,182,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,378,000 after purchasing an additional 959,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Traphagen Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in AMC Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $64,000. 28.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.88.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

