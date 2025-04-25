AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Reduce” from Analysts

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMC – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.65.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of AMC Entertainment in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AMC Entertainment to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 22nd. Roth Mkm cut their price objective on shares of AMC Entertainment from $3.25 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Capital set a $3.25 target price on shares of AMC Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th.
Read Our Latest Report on AMC Entertainment
Institutional Investors Weigh In On AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Trading Up 0.7 %
AMC opened at $2.73 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.64. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $2.45 and a 12 month high of $11.88.
About AMC Entertainment
AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the theatrical exhibition business. It owns, operates, or has interests in theatres in the United States and Europe. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than AMC Entertainment
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Strong Utilities Plays With Booming Earnings and Room to Grow
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Why Smart Investors Don’t Panic in Election Season
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Now Is the Time to Buy ServiceNow—The Rebound Is Real
Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.