American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD) Shares Acquired by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 842.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 471 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $37,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMWD. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 170.6% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 69.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Woodmark during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of American Woodmark in the third quarter worth about $266,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter valued at about $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AMWD opened at $57.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market capitalization of $855.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.62 and a beta of 1.31. American Woodmark Co. has a twelve month low of $52.20 and a twelve month high of $106.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.61.

American Woodmark ( NASDAQ:AMWD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.27). American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million.

Several research firms have issued reports on AMWD. Wolfe Research downgraded American Woodmark from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. StockNews.com cut shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zelman & Associates reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.00.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

