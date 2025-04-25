Amphenol (APH) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of Amphenol (NYSE: APH) in the last few weeks:

4/24/2025 – Amphenol had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $78.00.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol was given a new $85.00 price target on by analysts at US Capital Advisors.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $85.00 to $91.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol was upgraded by analysts at Fox Advisors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $85.00 price target on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $73.00 to $85.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $72.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/24/2025 – Amphenol had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $75.00 to $85.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/17/2025 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $90.00 to $85.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2025 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $89.00 to $75.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $90.00 to $78.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – Amphenol had its price target lowered by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $89.00 to $72.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 7.0 %

Shares of NYSE APH opened at $76.13 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a market cap of $92.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.17. Amphenol Co. has a 12 month low of $54.77 and a 12 month high of $79.39.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Amphenol

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th were paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.55%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 152,127,847 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $10,565,279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,108,578 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Amphenol by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 104,250,575 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,240,202,000 after acquiring an additional 2,643,752 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Amphenol by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 58,911,813 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,091,426,000 after acquiring an additional 15,837,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 25,325,653 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,754,672,000 after purchasing an additional 659,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Amphenol by 294.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,953,591 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,733,027,000 after purchasing an additional 18,619,417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

Further Reading

