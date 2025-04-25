Analysts Offer Predictions for 5N Plus Q1 Earnings

Get 5N Plus alerts:

5N Plus Inc. (TSE:VNP – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for 5N Plus in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. Cormark analyst N. Boychuk forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 5N Plus’ current full-year earnings is $0.37 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for 5N Plus’ Q2 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.47 EPS.

TSE VNP opened at C$6.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$397.98 million, a PE ratio of 24.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6,283.33 and a beta of 1.55. 5N Plus has a one year low of C$4.57 and a one year high of C$8.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$5.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.29, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 3.49.

In related news, Director Jean-Marie Bourassa sold 400,000 shares of 5N Plus stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.55, for a total value of C$2,220,000.00. Company insiders own 4.91% of the company’s stock.

5N Plus Inc produces and sells specialty metals and chemicals in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Specialty Semiconductors and Performance Materials. The company offers semiconductor compounds, semiconductor wafers, metals, epitaxial semiconductor substrates, and solar cells.

