Analysts Offer Predictions for Americas Silver Q1 Earnings

Americas Silver Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) – Cormark issued their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Americas Silver in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst N. Dion anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter. Cormark has a “Moderate Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Americas Silver’s current full-year earnings is ($0.11) per share.

Separately, HC Wainwright upped their price target on shares of Americas Silver from $0.90 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 28th.

NYSEAMERICAN:USAS opened at $0.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $152.59 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 1.20. Americas Silver has a 1-year low of $0.21 and a 1-year high of $0.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intact Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Americas Silver during the first quarter valued at about $2,819,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 447.7% in the first quarter. NewGen Asset Management Ltd now owns 31,609,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,664,000 after buying an additional 25,837,788 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 428,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 19,696 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Americas Silver by 273,321.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 207,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 207,724 shares during the period. Finally, Merk Investments LLC raised its stake in Americas Silver by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Merk Investments LLC now owns 2,751,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. 13.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

