Analysts Set Expectations for EQT’s Q1 Earnings (NYSE:EQT)

Get EQT alerts:

EQT Co. (NYSE:EQT – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of EQT in a report released on Tuesday, April 22nd. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.85. The consensus estimate for EQT’s current full-year earnings is $3.27 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for EQT’s FY2025 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $1.15 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $4.93 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on EQT. TD Cowen upgraded EQT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on EQT from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on EQT from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $49.00 price objective on shares of EQT in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of EQT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, EQT presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.39.

EQT Stock Up 0.2 %

EQT stock opened at $48.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. EQT has a 1-year low of $30.02 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.92. The company has a market capitalization of $29.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 122.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.35.

EQT (NYSE:EQT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $2.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. EQT had a return on equity of 4.35% and a net margin of 4.37%.

Institutional Trading of EQT

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in EQT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 72,530,286 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,344,371,000 after purchasing an additional 358,649 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in EQT by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,427,307 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $663,552,000 after buying an additional 429,733 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of EQT by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 13,855,244 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $638,867,000 after buying an additional 2,433,632 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of EQT by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 13,829,938 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $637,698,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of EQT by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,143,774 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,059,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,065 shares during the period. 90.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EQT Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.1575 per share. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. EQT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 157.50%.

About EQT

(Get Free Report)

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for EQT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EQT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.