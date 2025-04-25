Analysts Set Expectations for Gilead Sciences FY2025 Earnings

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Gilead Sciences in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst C. Gould expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $7.93 per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Gilead Sciences’ current full-year earnings is $7.95 per share.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GILD. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Gilead Sciences from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. DZ Bank raised shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $116.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

Gilead Sciences Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GILD opened at $106.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 286.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $109.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Gilead Sciences has a 1-year low of $62.07 and a 1-year high of $119.96.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.08. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 1.67% and a return on equity of 31.63%. The company had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) EPS.

Gilead Sciences Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This is an increase from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 854.05%.

Insider Transactions at Gilead Sciences

In other Gilead Sciences news, CFO Andrew D. Dickinson sold 142,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $13,822,739.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 129,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,626,253.06. This represents a 52.26 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 302,785 shares of company stock valued at $30,540,875. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gilead Sciences

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GILD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter worth $1,789,254,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 21.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,319,432 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,724,306,000 after acquiring an additional 7,157,113 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 723.3% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 6,434,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $594,370,000 after acquiring an additional 5,653,075 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 13,891.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,550,298 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $285,761,000 after acquiring an additional 2,532,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,915,095 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,377,707,000 after purchasing an additional 2,458,954 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.