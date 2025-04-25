Analysts Set Expectations for HBT Financial Q2 Earnings

Get HBT Financial alerts:

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share estimates for HBT Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.62 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.34 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for HBT Financial’s FY2025 earnings at $2.45 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.40 EPS.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. HBT Financial had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 24.99%. The company had revenue of $63.14 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on HBT. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on HBT Financial from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Hovde Group initiated coverage on HBT Financial in a report on Thursday, March 27th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $24.50 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.75.

HBT Financial Stock Up 1.7 %

HBT Financial stock opened at $23.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. HBT Financial has a fifty-two week low of $18.16 and a fifty-two week high of $26.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. The firm has a market cap of $755.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.58 and a beta of 0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Picton Mahoney Asset Management increased its position in shares of HBT Financial by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 1,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in HBT Financial by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 6,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in HBT Financial by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 78.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HBT Financial

In related news, Director Patrick F. Busch sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.77, for a total transaction of $198,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 182,000 shares in the company, valued at $4,508,140. This trade represents a 4.21 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Fred L. Drake sold 5,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total value of $125,414.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 53,615 shares in the company, valued at $1,330,188.15. This trade represents a 8.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 38,900 shares of company stock valued at $969,500. 59.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HBT Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 6th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 6th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.51%. HBT Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.29%.

About HBT Financial

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

