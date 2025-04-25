Analysts Set Expectations for Thomson Reuters Q1 Earnings

Get Thomson Reuters alerts:

Thomson Reuters Co. (TSE:TRI – Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Thomson Reuters in a note issued to investors on Monday, April 21st. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.45 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Thomson Reuters’ current full-year earnings is $5.64 per share.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on TRI. National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America set a C$255.00 target price on Thomson Reuters and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. TD Securities raised their price target on Thomson Reuters from C$250.00 to C$260.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Thomson Reuters from C$260.00 to C$265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thomson Reuters currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$266.50.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at C$252.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$79.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.28. Thomson Reuters has a 52 week low of C$205.67 and a 52 week high of C$260.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$247.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$238.72.

Thomson Reuters (TSE:TRI – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TRI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported C$1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.97 by C$0.04. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 20.19% and a net margin of 32.12%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.98 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th were given a $0.595 dividend. This represents a $2.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. Thomson Reuters’s payout ratio is currently 44.12%.

In related news, Senior Officer David Franklin Wong sold 2,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$251.96, for a total value of C$568,432.59. Also, Director Kerry Hendrikx sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$247.06, for a total value of C$370,591.65. Insiders own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Thomson Reuters Corporation engages in the provision of business information services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print. The Legal Professionals segment offers research and workflow products focusing on legal research and integrated legal workflow solutions that combine content, tools, and analytics to law firms and governments.

