AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) Shares Sold by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC lowered its holdings in AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 193,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,200 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.63% of AnaptysBio worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Aristides Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the fourth quarter valued at $168,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 1,585.8% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,698 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 5,360 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AnaptysBio by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 486,597 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,444,000 after purchasing an additional 21,196 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of AnaptysBio by 240.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 114,939 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 81,195 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in AnaptysBio by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,843,740 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after purchasing an additional 143,584 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on AnaptysBio from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on AnaptysBio from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.63.

AnaptysBio Price Performance

Shares of AnaptysBio stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $632.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of -0.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.70. AnaptysBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.21 and a 52-week high of $41.31.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.61) by $0.89. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $43.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.17 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that AnaptysBio, Inc. will post -6.08 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Monday, March 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $75.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the biotechnology company to buy up to 13.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

AnaptysBio Company Profile

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

Featured Stories

