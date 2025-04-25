Andlauer Healthcare Group (OTCMKTS:ANDHF) Trading Up 18.8% – Here’s What Happened

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:ANDHF – Get Free Report) shares shot up 18.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $38.65 and last traded at $38.65. 27,300 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,922% from the average session volume of 1,350 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.53.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Trading Up 18.8 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.67.

Andlauer Healthcare Group Company Profile

Andlauer Healthcare Group Inc, a supply chain management company, provides a platform of customized third-party logistics (3PL) and specialized transportation solutions for the healthcare sector in Canada and the United States. The company operates in two segments, Specialized Transportation and Healthcare Logistics.

