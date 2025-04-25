Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Angi (NASDAQ:ANGI – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on ANGI. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Angi from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. JMP Securities cut their price target on Angi from $30.00 to $27.50 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Angi from $27.50 to $17.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.25.

ANGI opened at $12.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.14. Angi has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $29.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.83 and a 200-day moving average of $18.04. The company has a market capitalization of $623.58 million, a P/E ratio of 156.77 and a beta of 1.88.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC grew its stake in Angi by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 4,997,332 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,296,000 after acquiring an additional 267,946 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC grew its position in Angi by 20.9% during the fourth quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC now owns 2,840,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,714,000 after purchasing an additional 490,000 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Angi by 113.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,722,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,859,000 after buying an additional 914,037 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Angi by 27.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 732,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 158,662 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Angi by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 724,518 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 207,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.84% of the company’s stock.

Angi Inc connects home service professionals with consumers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ads and Leads, Services, and International. It provides consumers with tools and resources to help them find local, pre-screened and customer-rated service professionals, matches consumers with independently established home services professionals.

