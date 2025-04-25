Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Cardinal Capital Management’s 3rd Largest Position

Cardinal Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 83,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 3.3% of Cardinal Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Cardinal Capital Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $21,029,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Apple alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its position in Apple by 0.3% during the third quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 184,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,065,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.2% in the third quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. 67.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 35,493 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.01, for a total value of $7,950,786.93. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 390,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $87,377,116.59. This represents a 8.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $263.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Moffett Nathanson restated a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Apple from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AAPL

Apple Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.15 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.