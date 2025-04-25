Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Key Financial Inc’s Largest Position

Key Financial Inc reduced its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 98,314 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,458 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 5.6% of Key Financial Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Key Financial Inc’s holdings in Apple were worth $24,620,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. AMF Tjanstepension AB grew its position in Apple by 21.1% during the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Apple by 0.3% in the third quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP grew its position in shares of Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 184,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,065,000 after purchasing an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 98.2% in the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $10,582,000 after purchasing an additional 22,502 shares during the period. 67.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Apple news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This represents a 3.19 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total transaction of $8,683,316.74. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. The trade was a 17.81 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ AAPL opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a PE ratio of 33.07, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average is $216.41 and its 200 day moving average is $229.42. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $168.15 and a 1 year high of $260.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 160.83%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.87%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on AAPL shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Apple from $275.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Apple from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Raymond James increased their target price on Apple to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Apple from $270.00 to $245.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $233.88.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

