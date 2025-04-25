Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Creative Capital Management Investments LLC

Creative Capital Management Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 4.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,496 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Apple accounts for approximately 2.8% of Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $6,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AAPL. Traction Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Apple by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Traction Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management increased its position in shares of Apple by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 83,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $21,029,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apple by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 49,889 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $12,493,000 after purchasing an additional 4,473 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC now owns 60,851 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $15,238,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Apple by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,794,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $24,184,616.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. This trade represents a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 182,451 shares of company stock valued at $40,818,720 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Apple Price Performance

AAPL stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $168.15 and a 52-week high of $260.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $216.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $229.42.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Moffett Nathanson reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $188.00 price objective (down from $202.00) on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of Apple from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Loop Capital cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $202.33 to $167.88 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.88.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

