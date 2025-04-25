Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on AQST shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Lake Street Capital reduced their price target on Aquestive Therapeutics from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James set a $7.00 price objective on Aquestive Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 7th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aquestive Therapeutics

Aquestive Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of AQST opened at $2.85 on Friday. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.20 and a 1 year high of $5.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.63. The firm has a market cap of $281.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 2.59.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $11.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.11 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aquestive Therapeutics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AQST. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 713.3% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 10,700 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, PKS Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aquestive Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.45% of the company’s stock.

About Aquestive Therapeutics

(Get Free Report

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery; and Azstarys, a once-daily product for the treatment of attention deficit hyperactivity disorder.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.