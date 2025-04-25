ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSE:ARX – Get Free Report) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$25.78 and traded as high as C$27.01. ARC Resources shares last traded at C$26.63, with a volume of 1,274,468 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ARX. National Bankshares lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$32.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. CIBC dropped their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$35.00 to C$34.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$32.29.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$26.65 and its 200 day moving average price is C$25.78. The firm has a market cap of C$15.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.26.

ARC Resources Ltd. engages in the acquiring and developing crude oil, natural gas, condensate, and natural gas liquids in Canada. It primarily holds interests in the Montney basin located in Alberta and northeast British Columbia. ARC Resources Ltd. was founded in 1996 and is based in Calgary, Canada.

