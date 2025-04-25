Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) & Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG) Critical Analysis

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH – Get Free Report) and Claros Mortgage Trust (NYSE:CMTG – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, valuation, earnings and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Armada Hoffler Properties 5.99% 5.96% 1.66% Claros Mortgage Trust -89.07% 4.72% 1.35%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Armada Hoffler Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Armada Hoffler Properties 0 2 1 0 2.33 Claros Mortgage Trust 2 3 1 0 1.83

Dividends

Armada Hoffler Properties currently has a consensus target price of $10.58, suggesting a potential upside of 55.87%. Claros Mortgage Trust has a consensus target price of $3.88, suggesting a potential upside of 60.79%. Given Claros Mortgage Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Claros Mortgage Trust is more favorable than Armada Hoffler Properties.

Armada Hoffler Properties pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.2%. Claros Mortgage Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 16.6%. Armada Hoffler Properties pays out 175.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Claros Mortgage Trust pays out -25.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Claros Mortgage Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

66.3% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 89.5% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 11.9% of Armada Hoffler Properties shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.4% of Claros Mortgage Trust shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Armada Hoffler Properties and Claros Mortgage Trust”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Armada Hoffler Properties $708.47 million 0.97 $42.45 million $0.32 21.22 Claros Mortgage Trust $97.78 million 3.44 $6.03 million ($1.59) -1.52

Armada Hoffler Properties has higher revenue and earnings than Claros Mortgage Trust. Claros Mortgage Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Armada Hoffler Properties, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Armada Hoffler Properties has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Claros Mortgage Trust has a beta of 1.12, suggesting that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Armada Hoffler Properties beats Claros Mortgage Trust on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Armada Hoffler Properties

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (the “Company”) is a vertically integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (“REIT”) with over four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality retail, office, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States. In addition to the ownership of the Company’s operating property portfolio, the Company develops and builds properties for its own account and through joint ventures between the Company and unaffiliated partners and also invests in development projects through real estate financing arrangements. The Company also provides general construction and development services to third-party clients. The Company’s construction and development experience includes mid- and high-rise office buildings, retail strip malls, retail power centers, multifamily apartment communities, hotels and conference centers, single- and multi-tenant industrial, distribution, and manufacturing facilities, educational, medical, and special purpose facilities, government projects, parking garages, and mixed-use town centers. The Company is the sole general partner of Armada Hoffler, L.P. (the “Operating Partnership”) and, as of March 31, 2024, owned 75.5% of the economic interest in the Operating Partnership, of which 0.1% is held as general partnership units. The operations of the Company are conducted primarily through the Operating Partnership and the wholly owned subsidiaries thereof.

About Claros Mortgage Trust

Claros Mortgage Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on originating senior and subordinate loans on transitional commercial real estate assets in the United States. The company has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust. As a result, it would not be subject to corporate income tax on that portion of its net income that is distributed to shareholders. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

