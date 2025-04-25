Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,623 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,925 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Artivion were worth $561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Artivion alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Artivion in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Artivion by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 57,771 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,764 shares during the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Artivion by 77.5% in the fourth quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 18,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,165 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Artivion in the fourth quarter valued at $310,000. Finally, Amundi increased its stake in Artivion by 174.8% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 18,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 11,634 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AORT. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Artivion from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Artivion from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.40.

Insider Activity at Artivion

In other Artivion news, insider John E. Davis sold 6,457 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $176,340.67. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 160,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,832.61. This represents a 3.86 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jean F. Holloway sold 5,335 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.31, for a total transaction of $145,698.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 149,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,091,010.69. This trade represents a 3.44 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,799 shares of company stock valued at $2,356,223. Insiders own 8.10% of the company’s stock.

Artivion Price Performance

AORT stock opened at $23.83 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.29. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a PE ratio of -1,191.50 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Artivion, Inc. has a 12-month low of $19.36 and a 12-month high of $32.33.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.51). Artivion had a negative net margin of 0.22% and a positive return on equity of 5.15%. The business had revenue of $97.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.82 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Artivion, Inc. will post 0.37 EPS for the current year.

About Artivion

(Free Report)

Artivion, Inc manufactures, processes, and distributes medical devices and implantable human tissues worldwide. The company provides BioGlue, a polymer consisting of bovine blood protein and an agent for cross-linking proteins for cardiac, vascular, neurologic, and pulmonary procedures; cardiac preservation services; PhotoFix, a bovine pericardial patch; and aortic arch stent grafts including E-vita Open Plus and E-vita Open Neo.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AORT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Artivion, Inc. (NYSE:AORT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Artivion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Artivion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.