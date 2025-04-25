Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Loop Capital raised Aspen Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $265.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (down from $275.00) on shares of Aspen Technology in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $240.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Baird R W cut shares of Aspen Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $272.00.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $264.33 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology has a 1 year low of $171.25 and a 1 year high of $277.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $264.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $254.72. The company has a market cap of $16.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,304.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.73.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 0.54% and a return on equity of 3.17%. Equities research analysts forecast that Aspen Technology will post 6.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Aspen Technology

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Aspen Technology during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology during the 4th quarter worth about $44,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 192 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in Aspen Technology by 965.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 213 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Aspen Technology by 5,700.0% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 232 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Aspen Technology

Aspen Technology, Inc provides industrial software that focuses on helping customers in asset-intensive industries worldwide. The company’s solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. Its software is used in performance engineering, modeling and design, supply chain management, predictive and prescriptive maintenance, digital grid management, and industrial data management.

