Atb Cap Markets Forecasts Reduced Earnings for Capital Power

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Atb Cap Markets lowered their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.86. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $2.82 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2025 earnings at $3.21 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $1.01 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at $0.85 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities dropped their price target on Capital Power from C$70.00 to C$66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Capital Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CIBC upgraded shares of Capital Power from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from C$68.00 to C$64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Capital Power from C$66.00 to C$69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their target price on Capital Power from C$63.00 to C$62.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capital Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$61.89.

Shares of CPX opened at C$50.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$48.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$54.46. The stock has a market cap of C$7.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.93, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.64. Capital Power has a 12-month low of C$33.90 and a 12-month high of C$68.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.03.

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts (MW) of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

