Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New $9.63 Million Investment in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 38,444 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock, valued at approximately $9,627,000. Apple accounts for about 2.3% of Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMF Tjanstepension AB raised its stake in shares of Apple by 21.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 3,380,064 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $787,631,000 after buying an additional 588,427 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Apple by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 17,236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,016,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Apple by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 184,977 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $43,100,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.4% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 1,305,000 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $304,065,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Apple by 98.2% during the 3rd quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC now owns 45,416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $10,582,000 after buying an additional 22,502 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Apple from $259.00 to $256.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Redburn Partners set a $230.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Apple from $183.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Wedbush cut their target price on Apple from $325.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, TD Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $233.88.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $208.37 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $168.15 and a fifty-two week high of $260.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $216.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 trillion, a P/E ratio of 33.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.92.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The iPhone maker reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.04. Apple had a return on equity of 160.83% and a net margin of 24.30%. Equities research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.87%.

In related news, CEO Timothy D. Cook sold 108,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total transaction of $24,184,616.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,280,295 shares in the company, valued at approximately $733,637,976.75. The trade was a 3.19 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 38,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.67, for a total value of $8,683,316.74. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 179,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,072,269.86. This represents a 17.81 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 182,451 shares of company stock worth $40,818,720 over the last 90 days. 0.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

