Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Trading Up 0.5% – Time to Buy?

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 0.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $44.56 and last traded at $44.25. 70,769 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 344% from the average session volume of 15,922 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.03.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

The company’s 50-day moving average is $45.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $84,000. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $189,000. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $581,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,664,000.

About Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

