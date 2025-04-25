B. Riley Estimates Cohu’s Q2 Earnings (NASDAQ:COHU)

Get Cohu alerts:

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley dropped their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cohu in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis now anticipates that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of ($0.14). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Cohu’s current full-year earnings is ($0.36) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q3 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.02) EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Cohu from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Cohu in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.57.

Cohu Stock Up 7.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COHU opened at $16.85 on Wednesday. Cohu has a fifty-two week low of $12.57 and a fifty-two week high of $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 6.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.34. The company has a market cap of $784.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.23 and a beta of 1.39.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.18). Cohu had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 17.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cohu

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Cohu by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,191,263 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $85,207,000 after purchasing an additional 45,571 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Cohu by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,615,235 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $69,827,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,825 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cohu by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,442,394 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,512,000 after acquiring an additional 315,605 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Cohu by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,148,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,678,000 after acquiring an additional 154,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC raised its position in Cohu by 52.2% during the fourth quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 1,139,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,420,000 after acquiring an additional 390,558 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cohu

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test equipment and services in China, the United States, Taiwan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally. The company supplies semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electromechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, and semiconductor automated test equipment for semiconductor manufacturers and test subcontractors.

