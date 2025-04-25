B. Riley Forecasts Lower Earnings for Eagle Point Income

Get Eagle Point Income alerts:

Eagle Point Income Company Inc. (NYSE:EIC – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley reduced their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Point Income in a report issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the company will earn $0.44 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.49. B. Riley currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.

Eagle Point Income (NYSE:EIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $13.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.54 million.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Eagle Point Income to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th.

Eagle Point Income Price Performance

Shares of EIC stock opened at $14.01 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.52. Eagle Point Income has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $16.71.

Eagle Point Income Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 10th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIC. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Eagle Point Income in the first quarter worth $25,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter worth about $207,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Eagle Point Income in the third quarter worth approximately $216,000. Mariner LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Point Income during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $275,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Eagle Point Income by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 27,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after buying an additional 3,504 shares in the last quarter.

Eagle Point Income Company Profile

About Eagle Point Income Company is a non-diversified,closed-end management investment company. The Company’s primary investment objective is to generate high current income, with a secondary objective to generate capital appreciation, by investing primarily in junior debt tranches of CLOs. In addition, the Company may invest up to 20% of its total assets (at the time of investment) in CLO equity securities and related securities and instruments.

Featured Articles

