B. Riley Issues Negative Forecast for Ready Capital Earnings

Ready Capital Co. (NYSE:RC – Free Report) – Research analysts at B. Riley cut their Q1 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ready Capital in a research note issued on Monday, April 21st. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.15. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ready Capital’s current full-year earnings is $0.93 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ready Capital’s Q2 2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.70 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citizens Jmp downgraded Ready Capital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Ready Capital from $6.25 to $4.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ready Capital from $5.00 to $4.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down from $8.00) on shares of Ready Capital in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.04.

NYSE RC opened at $4.43 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $761.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.33 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. Ready Capital has a 52-week low of $4.16 and a 52-week high of $9.54.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RC. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ready Capital by 822.8% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 5,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 4,616 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Ready Capital by 3,075.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 6,150 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth bought a new position in Ready Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in Ready Capital in the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ready Capital during the fourth quarter worth $68,000. 55.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Adam Zausmer bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.42 per share, for a total transaction of $54,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 301,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,631,989.10. This trade represents a 3.44 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.29%. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.94%.

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. It operates through two segments: LMM Commercial Real Estate and Small Business Lending. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services lower-to-middle-market (LLM) commercial real estate loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, residential mortgage loans, construction loans, and mortgage-backed securities collateralized primarily by LLM loans, or other real estate-related investments.

