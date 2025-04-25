B. Riley Issues Optimistic Outlook for Zeta Global Earnings

Get Zeta Global alerts:

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. (NYSE:ZETA – Free Report) – Analysts at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Zeta Global in a report issued on Tuesday, April 22nd. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.05). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Zeta Global’s current full-year earnings is ($0.16) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Zeta Global’s FY2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ZETA. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Zeta Global from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Zeta Global in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Zeta Global from $25.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Zeta Global in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Zeta Global from $32.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.29.

Shares of NYSE:ZETA opened at $12.54 on Thursday. Zeta Global has a 1-year low of $10.69 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ZETA. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Zeta Global during the first quarter valued at about $162,000. Cavalier Investments LLC purchased a new position in Zeta Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,735,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zeta Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Zeta Global by 18.2% in the first quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zeta Global by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25,657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 2,824 shares during the last quarter. 87.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zeta Global Holdings Corp. operates an omnichannel data-driven cloud platform that provides enterprises with consumer intelligence and marketing automation software in the United States and internationally. The company’s Zeta Marketing Platform analyzes billions of structured and unstructured data points to predict consumer intent by leveraging sophisticated machine learning algorithms and the industry’s opted-in data set for omnichannel marketing; and Consumer Data platform ingests, analyzes, and distills disparate data points to generate a single view of a consumer, encompassing identity, profile characteristics, behaviors, and purchase intent.

