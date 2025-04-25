B2Gold (TSE:BTO) Upgraded at Cormark

Cormark upgraded shares of B2Gold (TSE:BTO – Free Report) (NYSE:BTG) from a hold rating to a moderate buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports. Cormark also issued estimates for B2Gold’s Q1 2025 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on BTO. Scotiabank raised shares of B2Gold from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on B2Gold from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Monday. TD Securities cut B2Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Bank of America cut shares of B2Gold from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a report on Monday, March 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

B2Gold Stock Performance

B2Gold Cuts Dividend

Shares of BTO stock opened at C$4.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.27 and a beta of 1.23. B2Gold has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$4.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 3.33 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$4.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$3.99.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently -25.32%.

Insider Activity

In other B2Gold news, Director Gregory Barnes bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.07 per share, with a total value of C$203,500.00. Also, Director Jerry Korpan sold 120,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$4.63, for a total value of C$555,600.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 535,145 shares of company stock valued at $2,191,177. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

B2Gold Company Profile

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer company. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 100% interest in the Gramalote gold project in Colombia; 24% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

