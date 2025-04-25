Bank of Montreal Can Buys 27,858 Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 221.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,858 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned 0.05% of B&G Foods worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in B&G Foods by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of B&G Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $77,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $79,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in B&G Foods in the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. bought a new position in B&G Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.15% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on B&G Foods from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.10.

Shares of BGS opened at $6.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $538.14 million, a P/E ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 1.64. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.45 and a 52 week high of $11.72. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.97.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $551.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.95 million. B&G Foods had a positive return on equity of 6.97% and a negative net margin of 1.34%. On average, analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is -23.90%.

B&G Foods, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

